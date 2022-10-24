City of Peñitas trying to reinstate library as polling location

Early voting is underway across the Valley, but in Hidalgo County, the legal battle over one polling location continues.

The city of Peñitas wants its library to be reinstated as a polling location. The city's efforts to get people to vote there are still ongoing.

The city is set to respond to an appeal filed by Hidalgo County last week, that appeal allowed the county to kick off early voting Monday without the library as a polling location.

The appeal filed by the county came last Friday, which is the same day a judge granted the mayor of Peñitas a temporary restraining order against the Hidalgo County to force them to reinstate the library as a polling location.

The county's appeal put the judge's order on hold.

In a statement made Monday by Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo Villarreal, he explained that the reason the library was not selected as a polling location was because the library has issues relating to accessibility, traffic flow, and general safety.

Peñitas city manager, Beto Garza, said those issues mentioned by Villarreal have never been a problem at the location in the past.

"Over the years, the county has never brought up to us that this building or this polling site was unsafe and that there was any traffic issues," Garza said. " All we want is our polling site back, the citizens of Peñitas deserve their polling place."

The deadline for the city of Peñitas to respond to the county's appeal is Monday at 5 p.m.

