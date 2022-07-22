City of Roma asking residents to conserve water

Photo credit: City of Roma

The city of Roma is asking residents to conserve water.

Residents are asked to limit their irrigation and car washing to before 8 a.m. and after 8 p.m. on designated days.

Residents with even-numbered addresses are allowed to water on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Residents with odd-numbered addresses are allowed to water on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Businesses and institutions are exempt from the water conservation plan, the city said.

The calls for water conservation come after the Falcon and Amistad conservation level hit 24.5 percent on Tuesday, triggering a stage 2 mild drought condition, according to the city's website.

Read more about the drought contingency plan at www.cityofroma.net.

The Laguna Madre Water District in Cameron County and the city of Mission are also asking residents to conserve water.