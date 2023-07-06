City of Roma holding bottled water distribution event
In response to a boil water notice affecting residents, the city of Roma announced they’ll hold a water bottle distribution event.
The distribution event is set for Friday, July 7 at 11 a.m. at the Roma Community Center, located at 502 E. 6th St.
The city has been on a boil water notice due to water outages and low distribution pressure to the city’s water system on Tuesday.
The distribution event will run until supplies last.
