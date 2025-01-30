City of San Juan resuming utility payments over the phone
San Juan residents can now pay their water bills over the phone, the city announced on Thursday.
The service was temporarily paused in December after a former city employee allegedly stole the credit card information of a man who called the city’s municipal court to pay a citation.
A criminal complaint said Elisa Pedroza used the stolen credit card information to spend $100 at a bakery in McAllen.
Phone payments can resume by calling 844-341-1635.
