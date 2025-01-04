Former San Juan municipal court employee accused of fraud facing new charges

The San Juan Municipal Court employee accused of fraud is facing new charges.

Elisa Pedroza was out on bond when San Juan police arrested her again on Friday.

She is now charged with official misuse of information, fraud using possession of identity and credit and debit card fraud.

The charges are linked to her arrest by McAllen police. Pedroza allegedly stole debit card information from a man who paid a citation with the city of San Juan.

She reportedly spent about $100 at a bakery in McAllen.

Pedroza is no longer listed as an employee on the city website.