City of Weslaco begins road closures ahead of Texas Onion Fest
The city of Weslaco is preparing for the Texas Onion Fest with some street closures in the downtown area.
The Weslaco Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center posted on Facebook that street closures will begin on Friday at 12 p.m., which may cause some traffic delays.
The closures include Texas Boulevard from Business 83 to 6th Street, and Kansas Avenue from Business 83 to 6th Street; surrounding streets will also be affected.
The chamber said all vehicles will need to clear those areas for event setup, and streets will reopen late Saturday and into Sunday.
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