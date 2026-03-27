March Flood - One Year Later: City of Harlingen takes aggressive approach in wake of floods

It has been one year since a storm caused a lot of damage in the Rio Grande Valley.

According to the National Weather Service report, 48 hours before the March 2025 storm, the Valley was only expected to get a few inches of rain.

The report said at least a thousand vehicles flooded out, there was a lot of property damage and at least six deaths were linked to the storm.

The city of Harlingen now has three major projects in the works. All of them are expected to help move flood water off streets and away from homes.

The city says the March flood was a wake-up call to take a more aggressive approach to drainage.

City Commissioner Daniel Lopez says Harlingen added a second drainage crew after the flood. This allowed the city to take on multiple projects at the same time.

He also says the city started working closer with drainage districts and irrigation districts to address ditches.

Lopez said only around 20 percent of the ditches are within city limits and that coordination is important. He said it allows the city to work in areas owned by other entities and helps them get more state and federal funding for additional projects.

One project the city is currently working to get funding for is a multi-year drainage plan for Commerce Street.

"We're really excited, but again we can't be resting, we got to keep moving. That's really been the priority of this city commission," Lopez said.

The city also points to improvements along Spanish Acres and the fifth and seventh drainage project, which officials say will increase flow capacity through older parts of the city.

Channel 5 News will have coverage on the March storm throughout the day. Visit our website or download our KRGV News app to stay updated.