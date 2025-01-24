City of Weslaco breaks ground on library expansion project
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for Weslaco’s library.
The Mayor Joe V. Sanchez Public Library will be expanded to include a special learning space for children and teenagers. It will also have areas for events and workshops.
The library expansion project is set to cost around $9.5 million. It’s expected to be complete in February 2026.
