City of Weslaco breaks ground on library expansion project

2 hours 25 minutes 55 seconds ago Thursday, January 23 2025 Jan 23, 2025 January 23, 2025 11:13 PM January 23, 2025 in News - Local

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for Weslaco’s library.

The Mayor Joe V. Sanchez Public Library will be expanded to include a special learning space for children and teenagers. It will also have areas for events and workshops.

The library expansion project is set to cost around $9.5 million. It’s expected to be complete in February 2026.

