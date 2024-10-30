City of Weslaco hosting Dia De Los Muertos ancestry event

Dia De Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, celebrations are happening all over the Rio Grande Valley and Weslaco is getting ready their own unique celebration.

Weslaco Mayor Adrian Gonzalez and Jason Hess with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints speak with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about their two-day ancestry event.

The event will take place on Friday at the South Texas College public library in Weslaco and McAllen and also on Saturday at the Weslaco Public Library from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, call 956-998-8883.