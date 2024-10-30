City of Weslaco hosting Dia De Los Muertos ancestry event
Dia De Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, celebrations are happening all over the Rio Grande Valley and Weslaco is getting ready their own unique celebration.
Weslaco Mayor Adrian Gonzalez and Jason Hess with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints speak with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about their two-day ancestry event.
The event will take place on Friday at the South Texas College public library in Weslaco and McAllen and also on Saturday at the Weslaco Public Library from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, call 956-998-8883.
More News
News Video
-
Owner arrested after dog bite nearly severs neighbor's finger, Rio Grande City...
-
Mission fire chief resigning
-
Mercedes mother arrested after 2-month-old child suffers fractured elbow, rib
-
Texas General Land Office acquires Starr County ranch for border wall construction
-
UTRGV lecturer awarded the 2024 Regent's Outstanding Teaching Award
Sports Video
-
Santa Maria claims district crown with five-set thriller over La Villa
-
Playmakers - Week 9 of 2024 Valley High School Football Part 1
-
Sharyland and McAllen High share district title with victories in season finales
-
Edinburg takes down Edinburg North to share district title
-
Playmakers - Week 9 of 2024 Valley High School Football Part 1