City of Weslaco to host first ever drone show

A lot of cities are holding Fourth of July celebrations, and Weslaco city leaders wanted to do something different.

Instead of their annual fireworks show, they're putting on their first ever drone show. It's something the new mayor pushed for as soon as he took office.

"Being that the drone show was something different when I ran, it was kind of a think outside the box thing. This is something outside the norm. A drone show would be something new, something different and everyone would enjoy to see," Weslaco Mayor Adrian Gonzalez said. "Of course, doing it downtown, we can attract different people from different cities that can come and join us."

The show will cost the city around $20,000 and is scheduled for Friday, July 5 in downtown Weslaco off Texas Boulevard starting at 5 p.m.