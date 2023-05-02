Coalition files lawsuit challenging FFA's approval of recent SpaceX launch

Several local, state and national groups have filed a federal lawsuit against the FAA after last month's destruction of the SpaceX Boca Chica facility.

The suit is challenging the FAA's approval of a launch license for SpaceX's super heavy starship, saying that initially the FAA had planned to conduct their own full environmental review but ended up using a less thorough type of analysis provided by SpaceX not the FAA.

On Saturday, CEO Elon Musk said the debris scattered by last month's launch amounted to a human-made sandstorm.

"It's not toxic at all or anything. It did scatter a lot of dust, but to the best of our knowledge, there has not been any meaningful damage to the environment that we're aware of," Musk said.

The suit is asking for a federal judge to declare the FAA's approval null and void until a full environmental assessment, not carried out by SpaceX, can be done.