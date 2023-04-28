Combes police identify second body found dead in backyard shack

Combes Police Department said they don't suspect foul play after finding two bodies in a backyard shack.

The police chief said they have identified the second body as 51-year-old Ramon Cortez of Harlingen. The first body was identified as 47-year-old Michael Garcia.

Authorities say there were no signs of trauma or injury, but drugs were found near the bodies. Toxicology reports are currently pending.