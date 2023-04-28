x

Combes police identify second body found dead in backyard shack

3 hours 31 minutes 51 seconds ago Friday, April 28 2023 Apr 28, 2023 April 28, 2023 11:07 AM April 28, 2023 in News - Local

Combes Police Department said they don't suspect foul play after finding two bodies in a backyard shack.

Related Story: Combes police investigating after two men found dead inside a home

The police chief said they have identified the second body as 51-year-old Ramon Cortez of Harlingen. The first body was identified as 47-year-old Michael Garcia.

Authorities say there were no signs of trauma or injury, but drugs were found near the bodies. Toxicology reports are currently pending.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days