Combes residents continue rebuilding months after historic flood event

Those living in one Cameron County community are still rebuilding after the entire Rio Grande Valley received a historic amount of rainfall on March 2025 that left severe flooding throughout the area.

Hurricane season begins next month, and some people living on Kayla Lane in the city of Combes said they plan to rebuild. Others said they want to move out.

One homeowner who did not want to appear on camera said she’s looking to move out due to the mold inside the cabinets that appeared after her home flooded as a result of the storm.

She said she’s had to spend the night in ankle-deep water.

“We're already looking for another home, the house has been flooded three times,” the homeowner said, adding that she doesn’t want to deal with having to rebuild again.

Flood insurance is helping pay for the repairs this time around. So far the homeowner has replaced walls, kitchen cabinets and floors.

The bathroom and a backroom in her home still have flood damage.

Down the street from her home, a neighbor was able to get a check from his insurance company. Workers started installing new sheetrock, and are planning on dumping more debris out to the curb.

An official with the city of Combes said working to schedule bulk trash pick-up days for the next two weeks.

The added trash pickups cost the city between $4,000 and $5,000.

The city is asking resident to keep an eye out for text messages from the city announcing deadlines for bulk trash pick-up.

