Community comes together for support after San Benito family loses home in fire

Some help is coming for a Valley father and his 11-year-old son who were left without a home due to a fire last week.

Now, the community has been contributing donations.

The family is getting support from the Boys and Girls Club of San Benito, where the 11-year-old boy has been a part of for more than three years.

“They’re very humble, well-deserving family and we’re here for them," said Liz Chavez, chief professional officer at the Boys and Girls Club of San Benito. "We hope with the help of the community we can help them get back on their feet."

Chavez says they have surpassed their monetary goal, but they hope to keep raising.