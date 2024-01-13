Community members participate in town hall to discuss new Brownsville ISD superintendent

The search continues for Brownsville ISD'S next superintendent.

On Thursday, the district held the second of three town halls for members of the public to let the district know what they want in their next leader.

“We need someone to represent us, that knows our community, that has an open door policy,” Brownsville ISD counselor Iza Nieto said. “I really want someone that is a listener."

Maria Magdalena Aguilar-Crandall, a retired librarian, participated in the town hall.

“We want somebody who's gonna come in, appreciate our community and do better for our community,” Aguilar-Crandall said.

The next and final meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the Porter Early College Auditorium on International Boulevard.