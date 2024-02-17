Community support pours in for foster girl’s quinceañera

A quinceañera is more than a birthday for young girls.

That's why Sunny Glen Children's Home in San Benito is helping the party happen for one of the girls they're fostering.

The non-profit provides refuge for children who have been abused and neglected.

“Anything that she wanted for the quince, we took into consideration. So it's basically what she wanted,” Sunny Glen houseparent Veronica Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez is the houseparent of the girl the quinceañera is being held for.

To protect her identity, Channel 5 News is referring to her as “Kayla.”

Sunny Glen gives all their soon-to-be 15-year-olds the option to have a quinceañera, and they ask for community donations to cover catering, hair, makeup and the dress.

On Wednesday, Sunny Glenn made a post on Facebook calling for the community donations for Kayla's quinceañera.

By Friday, Sunny Glenn posted they “received donations for everything we needed and more,” and said they were “overwhelmed” with all the donations that poured in for Kayla’s quinceañera.

Among those who helped make Kayla’s dream a reality is Evelyn Rodriguez, who offered a venue space, along with tables and chairs.

“We are very happy to help somebody who wants to have their dream come true,” Rodriguez said.

Kayla said the thing she's most excited about is her dress, followed by the dance. Her party will be masquerade theme.

Kayla says it's a blessing to have so much support from the community. Her quinceañera is set for Wednesday, March 13, 2024