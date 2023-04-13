x

Comunidad: ¡Conozca la mascota de la semana, el cachorro Beasty!

3 hours 17 minutes 35 seconds ago Thursday, April 13 2023 Apr 13, 2023 April 13, 2023 4:26 PM April 13, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Beasty el cachorro, visita a Al Mediodía Valle desde el Río Grande Humane Society en Harlingen.

Para adoptar a Beasty y a otras mascotas, comuníquese al 956-428-1022 o visite rgvhs.org.

Vea el video para el reportaje completo.

