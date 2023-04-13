Comunidad: ¡Conozca la mascota de la semana, el cachorro Beasty!
Beasty el cachorro, visita a Al Mediodía Valle desde el Río Grande Humane Society en Harlingen.
Para adoptar a Beasty y a otras mascotas, comuníquese al 956-428-1022 o visite rgvhs.org.
Vea el video para el reportaje completo.
More News
News Video
-
Abbott promotes school choice bill in latest Valley visit
-
New drainage project breaks ground in Edinburg
-
Thursday, April 13, 2023: Partly sunny, temps in the 80s
-
Second suspect charged in connection with body fund in Brownville grass fire
-
Bond revoked for former La Joya ISD trustee convicted on federal extortion...