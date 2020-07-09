CON MI GENTE: 2 friends running Energym and Shakes in Edinburg
Two friends, Humberto Nevarez and Brendan Flores, decided to go into business together and open Energym and Shakes, a vitamin and supplement store.
The store is located on South McColl Road in Edinburg.
They took over the business from a previous owner and became young businessmen
They add a unique twist to other vitamin shops with their method – when a customer buys a protein powder, they make the shakes in front of the customer and show them how to make it at home.
For more information watch the video above.
