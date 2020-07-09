x

CON MI GENTE: 2 friends running Energym and Shakes in Edinburg

3 hours 13 minutes 29 seconds ago Thursday, July 09 2020 Jul 9, 2020 July 09, 2020 7:16 AM July 09, 2020 in Community - Con Mi Gente
By: Rick Diaz

Two friends, Humberto Nevarez and Brendan Flores, decided to go into business together and open Energym and Shakes, a vitamin and supplement store.

The store is located on South McColl Road in Edinburg.

They took over the business from a previous owner and became young businessmen

They add a unique twist to other vitamin shops with their method – when a customer buys a protein powder, they make the shakes in front of the customer and show them how to make it at home.

For more information watch the video above.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days