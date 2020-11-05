x

CON MI GENTE: Balli Cemetery in Donna

3 hours 42 minutes 20 seconds ago Thursday, November 05 2020 Nov 5, 2020 November 05, 2020 1:12 PM November 05, 2020 in News - Local
By: Rick Diaz

The Balli Cemetery in Donna is a historical part of the Rio Grande Valley, where the Balli family have kept their family tree.  

This historical marker is strictly for family members only — the last burial was in 1956.

"It's important to see the family history preserved — before you would hear stories from the grandparents and great grandparents," Roy Bali, a Balli descendant said. "Now, it's our turn to pass the torch."

