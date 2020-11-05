CON MI GENTE: Balli Cemetery in Donna

The Balli Cemetery in Donna is a historical part of the Rio Grande Valley, where the Balli family have kept their family tree.

This historical marker is strictly for family members only — the last burial was in 1956.

"It's important to see the family history preserved — before you would hear stories from the grandparents and great grandparents," Roy Bali, a Balli descendant said. "Now, it's our turn to pass the torch."

