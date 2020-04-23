x

CON MI GENTE: The 1017 Cafe in San Isidro

Thursday, April 23 2020
By: Rick Diaz

With shelter in place orders in effect amid the coronavirus outbreak, many businesses have been forced to close.

One restaurant owner, Mary Beltran, says despite the hardships she's pushing through to keep business going.

Beltran owns the 1017 Cafe in San Isidro in the northern part of Starr County.

