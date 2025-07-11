Congressman Gonzalez discusses impact of spending bill and recent ICE raids
The Big Beautiful bill is now the law, and according to the official White House website, it brings the largest tax cut in history for middle and working-class Americans.
The bill also provides funding to secure our border.
Congressman Vicente Gonzalez discusses the passage of the bill, which in a previous statement he referred to as “One Big Betrayal to the American people.”
Gonzalez also discusses the ICE raids that have popped up across the Rio Grande Valley, leading to dozens of arrests and impacted businesses.
Watch the video above for the full story.
