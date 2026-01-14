Construction industry association offering training courses in the Rio Grande Valley

Construction work is a hard job, and a recent study found there aren't enough people joining the construction industry.

The Rio Grande Valley Chapter of the Associated General Contractors of America did a survey. Executive director Joey Trevino said the results made him worried about the future of the industry.

“For every five people that are retiring, there's only one person going into that industry,” Trevino said.

That five-to-one ratio is being felt more as the Valley continues to grow. And when there aren't enough workers, everything from roads to homes can be impacted.

The local chapter is working to fill some of the gaps by providing scholarships to Cameron County residents interested in learning the trade.

Fifty people in Cameron County are being given the opportunity to earn five certifications with association for free.

The classes are being offered in person and online, and include electrical safety training, blueprint reading, forklift operating and more.

Applications are being accepted online.

