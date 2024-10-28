Construction set to begin on multipurpose gym facility in Weslaco

Hidalgo County Precinct 1 officials will soon break ground on a first-of-its-kind multipurpose Wellness & Activity Community Center, according to a Monday news release.

The 26,000-square-foot facility will include two maple basketball courts that will be convertible to volleyball courts, pickleball courts and indoor tennis courts.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the facility is set for Friday, Nov. 1, according to the news release.

“It will also include a state-of-the-art gym, a boxing ring, batting cages for baseball and softball, a golf simulator, a concession stand, and two classrooms,” the news release added.

The building, which is estimated to cost around $6.5 million, will also be able to be used for various community events like basketball tournaments and will feature plenty of restrooms and showers.

“We are proud to initiate this project that encourages exercise and activity overall for the people of Precinct 1 and all of Hidalgo County,” Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner David L. Fuentes said in the news release.

Funds for the facility are coming from the American Rescue Plan Act. Construction is expected to last 12 months, the release added.

Watch the video above for the full story.