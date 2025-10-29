Consumer Reports: Discounts for military and first responders

With the ongoing government shutdown leaving many military and federal workers uncertain about their paychecks, money is tight for families across the country. The good news — many companies offer special discounts for military members, veterans, and first responders.

Home improvement stores like The Home Depot and Lowe’s offer 10% off many purchases. Clothing brands such as Under Armour, L.L. Bean, and Columbia give military and first responders similar breaks. Cell phone carriers, including Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, offer monthly plan discounts.

And you may find savings at restaurants too — chains like Applebee’s and Chili's offer free meals on Veteran’s Day, and some, like Outback Steakhouse, have discounts year-round for those who serve, from military members to medical staff.

To prove your status, you’ll usually need a military ID, a DD214 form for veterans, or a government-issued ID for first responders. Lots of companies now verify your eligibility online through sites ID.me, SheerID, or VerifyPass.

And an important reminder – if you’re active duty and at risk of default on your loans, the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act might help ease some of your financial burdens. It puts some protections in place that make it difficult for things like foreclosure, eviction, or car repossession to happen during this time. In some cases, you may also be able to end a home or car lease, depending on your situation.