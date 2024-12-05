Consumer Reports: Gas do's and don'ts

We always want the most bang for our buck. This is especially true at the gas pump, where prices can be down one day and up the next. Consumer Reports has smart and easy tips for squeezing every mile from a gallon of gas.

We can’t control the price of gasoline, but we can control the type we buy and how we use it. Consumer Reports says to buy good-quality gas and recommends using Top Tier gas. Top Tier is a higher standard that brands, including Chevron, Costco, Exxon, Mobil, and Shell, offer. Participating brands will have a Top Tier sticker on their pumps. But you can save money and skip premium gas unless a higher octane is “required” for your model.

For convenience and safety, keep at least a half-tank of fuel during cold winter months and when there’s a risk of shortages like when a major storm is imminent. This also applies to holiday road trips, when roads can be congested and slow-moving.

Check tire pressure. The pressure drops as temperatures drop. Lower pressure than recommended on your doorjamb sticker can affect safety, tire longevity, and fuel economy.

Here’s a heads-up on eco mode. Consumer Reports experts are underwhelmed with the feature. It’s not a magic button. CR found no fuel economy benefit in using Eco mode for city and highway driving. Its true ability is to encourage frugal driving behavior.

Drive evenly. Avoid hard acceleration and braking whenever possible. Pay attention to aerodynamics. Remove roof racks when they’re not being used.

Finally, check gas prices online. Apps and websites such as GasBuddy can show local gas prices, making it easy to find reasonable prices in your area or if you need to travel. Gas stations off major highways, away from city centers, at warehouse stores, and at travel centers tend to have better prices.

Don’t top off your tank. Adding more fuel after the gas pump clicks off can cause damage, and you could end up with an avoidable repair bill.