Consumer Reports: How to return a dud

Have you ever bought a new TV, dishwasher, or fridge only for it to stop working properly soon after you got it home?

As many consumers know, the repair or replacement process can be quite a hassle.

Consumer Reports has some tips to help you handle any dud that comes your way.

When his new TV started acting up, Gene DeSantis did what most of us would do. He contacted the retailer where he purchased it, which in this case was Walmart.

But what happened next was a frustrating ordeal he never anticipated. Gene says he did not believe he would be arrested for replacing a defective TV.

After getting different instructions from different employees in-store and over the phone, Gene found a manager who agreed to help him with a replacement. But then another manager stepped in.

She said, "If you walk out with the TV, we will have you arrested." And that’s exactly what happened.

As a former consumer lawyer, Gene knew that stores are obligated to sell you a product that works. Walmart eventually dropped the charges and issued Gene a refund.

Walmart said in a statement, "We want everyone to have an enjoyable shopping experience at our store. We are constantly reviewing our processes and are glad this matter was resolved."

While Gene’s experience isn’t common, Consumer Reports says there are some lessons from it that all of us can use. As soon as your product has a problem, start documenting it with photos and videos.

Also, review your warranty even if it’s expired. Many states uphold implied warranties. That means a product should be expected to work for a reasonable amount of time regardless of the manufacturer’s warranty.

Start at the retailer. They’re more likely to offer a refund or replacement than the manufacturer. Speaking to a real person at the store or over the phone can also help. And do your best to stay calm.

If you hit a wall, consider contacting the retailer on social media or, in extreme cases like Gene's, your local news station. You can also dispute the charges with your credit card company or contact the Better Business Bureau.

While it might take a lot of time, don’t give up until you’re satisfied that you’ve exhausted every possible angle. If you can’t find the phone number of a retailer or manufacturer, the nonprofit Elliot Advocacy maintains a contact list of customer service executives.