Controlled burn underway in Mission for fire training
The fire seen in the Mission area Thursday was the result of a controlled burn for training purposes, fire officials said.
The Mission Fire Department, along with other agencies such as the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and fire departments from the cities of McAllen, Palmview and Alton, joined together for the training.
The training was held at the Mission brush disposal site, located on south Conway Street near the expressway.
Officials said the goal of the training was to get rid of the brush the city gathered the last several months, and to make sure crews are properly trained in the event of a wildfire.
The training will continue Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Watch the video above for the full story.
