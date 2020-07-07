COVID-19 death toll rises to 90 in Hidalgo County, 335 more cases reported

Hidalgo County announced 15 more deaths related to the coronavirus on Tuesday and 335 more positive cases.

According to a news release from Hidalgo County, the patients who died from complications of the virus are over the age of 40. There are now 90 county residents who died due to COVID-19.

Of the 5,782 people who tested positive for the disease in Hidalgo County, 2,737 have reportedly recovered.

Currently, there are 735 being hospitalized, including 205 under intensive care, according to the news release. Officials report there are 2,955 known active cases in Hidalgo County and 1,271 people waiting on results.