COVID-19 related hospitalizations surge in Hidalgo County, health authority says

COVID-19 related hospitalizations are up by 400% in Hidalgo County, according to Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez.

“We’ve had an explosion of people in the hospital,” Melendez said. “Just as the rest of the world has.”

In Dec., Melendez says fewer than 60 people were hospitalized with the virus in the county. During the first week of Jan., the number of those hospitalized with COVID-19 jumped to 93.

On Thursday, less than three weeks later, hospitalizations have topped 400 in Hidalgo County, and health officials say it’s not just the unvaccinated dying.

“The vast majority of people in our community that are fully vaccinated that are dying are because they have so many other comorbidities,” Melendez said. “At least three other significant medical problems.”

Watch the video above for the full story.