Report: COVID-19 hospitalizations in Hidalgo County top 400

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported 13 coronavirus-related deaths and 119 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Seven women and six men from Donna, Edinburg, McAllen, Mission, San Juan and an undisclosed city died as a result of the virus. The youngest person to die was a Donna woman in her 20s. Of the 13 people who died, nine were not vaccinated, according to the report.

The last time the county reported coronavirus-related deaths in the double digits was on Oct. 5, 2021, when the county reported 1,340 new cases and 11 deaths.

The 119 new cases include 60 confirmed cases and 59 probable cases

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 21 12-19 10 20s 19 30s 25 40s 13 50s 6 60s 15 70+ 10 Total: 119

Since Dec. 27, 2021, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Hidalgo County have risen by more than 330, when the county reported 76 hospitalizations. The county reported that number has climbed to 409, the highest it’s been since Aug. 26, 2021, when the county reported 647 COVID-related hospitalizations.

The hospitalizations include 370 adults and 39 pediatric patients.

Of those hospitalized patients, 80 of them are in intensive care units, an increase of nine since Wednesday. They include 71 adult patients and nine pediatric patients.

Schools across Hidalgo County reported 164 new staff infections and 726 student infections on Wednesday.

A total of 2,073 staff members and 7,277 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 128,297 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,573 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 584 active cases of COVID-19 in the county. However, Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Chief Administrative Officer Eduardo “Eddie” Olivarez said Thursday the amount of COVID hospitalizations is not included in the amount of active cases.

Due to a reported backlog of more than 18,000 COVID cases in the county, Olivarez said the total amount of active cases is in the thousands.

