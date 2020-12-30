x

Crews Patch Up Weslaco Sinkhole

2 years 6 months 2 days ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 June 28, 2018 2:35 PM June 28, 2018 in News

WESLACO – Crews patched up a sinkhole in Weslaco on Thursday.

The fire chief says the sinkhole on North Texas Boulevard opened up because of the recent flooding.

Recovery efforts are ongoing throughout the city.

Watch the video above for more information.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days