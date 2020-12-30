Crews Patch Up Weslaco Sinkhole
WESLACO – Crews patched up a sinkhole in Weslaco on Thursday.
The fire chief says the sinkhole on North Texas Boulevard opened up because of the recent flooding.
Recovery efforts are ongoing throughout the city.
Watch the video above for more information.
