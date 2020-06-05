Cristobal regains tropical storm force on track to US coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) - A storm that appears to be headed for the U.S. Gulf Coast has regained tropical storm force while drenching southern Mexico and Central America. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Cristobal had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) Friday and was moving north at 13 mph (20 kph). It crossed the Yucatan Peninsula Friday and re-entered the Gulf of Mexico. Friday afternoon, it was centered about 535 miles (860 kilometers) south of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

