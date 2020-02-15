Curry, ODU visit N. Texas

Old Dominion (11-15, 7-6) vs. North Texas (17-9, 11-2)

The Super Pit, Denton, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Malik Curry and Old Dominion will take on Javion Hamlet and North Texas. The junior Curry is averaging 19.4 points over the last five games. Hamlet, a senior, is averaging 15.6 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: North Texas has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Hamlet, Umoja Gibson, Zachary Simmons and Deng Geu have combined to account for 63 percent of the team's scoring this year and 64 percent of all Mean Green points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Curry has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Old Dominion field goals over the last three games. Curry has accounted for 23 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 71: Old Dominion is 0-5 when it allows at least 71 points and 11-10 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

STREAK STATS: North Texas has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 82.7 points while giving up 61.1.

DID YOU KNOW: Old Dominion has committed a turnover on just 17.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all CUSA teams. The Monarchs have turned the ball over only 11.8 times per game this season.

