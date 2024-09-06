Cyclist continues to recover following hit-and-run crash in Edinburg

A 37-year-old man continues to recover days after he was thrown off his bike by a car in what the Edinburg Police Department described as a hit-and-run crash.

Edinburg police officers responded to the Tuesday crash near 21st Avenue and University Drive.

On Thursday, Jessica Hernandez identified the victim in the crash as her brother, Francisco Javier Hernandez Morales.

“He went on the bike to his job,” Hernandez told Channel 5 News, adding that her brother would ride his bike to get around.

According to Hernandez, her brother remains hospitalized. He had his second surgery the day she spoke with Channel 5 News.

“Hopefully everything went fine,” Hernandez said. “Yesterday was the first [surgery] with the leg. Today the doctor said all the twelve ribs are broke."

Hernandez said her brother’s leg, ribs, liver, hand and nose were injured in the crash.

Three men were charged in connection with the crash. Records show the suspects — identified as Robert Brown, Juan Taylor and Jaeden Servantez — were released on bond on Thursday.

Philip Roberts, the manager of the Bicycle World RGV location in Harlingen, said it's hard to keep track of the crashes across the Valley in which cyclists are injured.

“Seems to happen a lot more than we want it to, it's been happening a lot lately,” Roberts said. “Pay attention and just get off your phone. You drive around here, everybody is on their phone and nobody pays attention and nobody is looking for riders."

Roberts says riders have to protect themselves with a helmet and flashing lights that signal to drivers and get their attention.

According to the Edinburg Police Department, Morales was not wearing a helmet when the crash occurred.

