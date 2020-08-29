Dallas takes 2-1 lead into game 4 against Colorado

Colorado Avalanche (42-20-8, second in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Dallas Stars (37-24-8, third in the Central Division during the regular season)

Edmonton, Alberta; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Dallas leads series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars play the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference second round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Sunday for the eighth time this season. The Avalanche won the last meeting 6-4.

The Stars are 12-9-3 against division opponents. Dallas has given up 44 power-play goals, killing 79.7% of opponent chances.

The Avalanche are 21-14-4 in Western Conference play. Colorado is fourth in the league averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Nathan MacKinnon with 0.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denis Gurianov leads the Stars with 20 goals and has 29 points. Joe Pavelski has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 93 points, scoring 35 goals and collecting 58 assists. Nazem Kadri has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Stars: Averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Avalanche: Averaging 3.8 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Stephen Johns: out (undisclosed), Ben Bishop: out (undisclosed).

Avalanche: Matt Calvert: day to day (undisclosed), Philipp Grubauer: out indefinitely (leg), Erik Johnson: out indefinitely (undisclsoed).

