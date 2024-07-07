Dangerous Bacteria Re-Surfaces in Laguna Madre Waters

BROWNSVILLE – A dangerous bacteria has resurfaced around the Laguna Madre waters.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reached out to Tony Reisinger, a Cameron County extension agent for Culture and Marine Resources.

He says the Vibrio vulnificus bacteria can be contracted through uncooked oysters.

"It's the most common seafood illness worldwide," says Reisinger.

He says you can also get it through an open wound.

"It's more common in the Gulf of Mexico during the summer because bacteria like warmth and it’s got lots to eat out there," says Reisinger.

Local resident Francisco Martinez says he didn't know his children could get the bacteria through oysters.

"When we eat seafood it has to be at a restaurant to prevent problems like these," says Martinez.

He says he often brings his children to fish at the Jaime Zapata boat ramp; he feels people should know they can also get the bacteria in the water.

Reisinger says that although the bacteria can be deadly, he only knows of one case of Vibrio vulnificus in the Valley this summer.

