De La Cruz and Vallejo discuss priorities ahead of Election Day

In the 15th U.S. Congressional District, voters are deciding on whether to continue with Republican incumbent Monica De La Cruz, or elect Democratic challenger Michelle Vallejo.

De La Cruz said she can better handle border security issues, adding that she helped pass the Secure the Border Act in 2023.

“It is the toughest piece of legislation when it comes to national security and securing our border,” De La Cruz said.

The bill passed the House, but did not pass the Senate.

Vallejo says she'll approach border issues in a bipartisan manner.

“I'm ready to come to the table to work with Republicans and Democrats respectfully to get things done,” Vallejo said.

Regarding abortion, De La Cruz said it’s a difficult decision for any woman considering it, adding that she'll look at the entire issue.

“They will have a congresswoman that is going to work in this issue with common-sense and a balanced approach,” De La Cruz said.

Vallejo said she will support a woman's right to choose if elected, adding that she feels current laws cost families money, and puts lives at risk.

“Our families not having access to maternal health resources puts our families in jeopardy,” Vallejo said.

Cost of living has been an issue for voters after the pandemic. De La Cruz said she will work on legislation to lower the dependency on foreign oil, and create more jobs.

“We need American energy back,” De La Cruz said. “We do not need to be buying it from other countries where we can produce that energy right here in America."

Vallejo said she wants to find a way for people to better afford daily necessities through federal programs like SNAP.

“I'm in this fight to lower cost for our families, to hear the needs people have, the concerns that's keeping them up at night,” Vallejo said.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

On Election Day, eligible Hidalgo County voters can cast their ballot at any polling site in the county. A list of polling locations is available on the KRGV elections page.

