DEA collecting unwanted prescription medication as part of National Drug Take Back Day

As a way to prevent prescription drugs from falling in the wrong hands, the Drug Enforcement Administration will be collecting old and unwanted prescription medications Saturday as part of National Drug Take Back Day.

“These prescription drugs are very addictive,” DEA agent Alfonso Perez said. “Without any questions asked, people can come-in and drop-off the unwanted or expired prescription medication."

Police departments and business across the country and across the Rio Grande Valley are participating as collection sites for the medication.

DEA agents will be taking any tablets, capsules and patches — including vaping devices and cartridges without the batteries — and liquid medicines sealed in their original container.

Syringes and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

A list of participating locations is available online.

