Deadline to protest new Cameron County property values approaching

Cameron County’s chief appraiser is warning residents that the deadline to protest their new property appraisal is Wednesday, May 31.

Richard Molina previously stated the increases residents saw in their property appraisal is based on market value.

“Market value is actually sales data that we gather throughout the whole county,” Molina said. “The sale volume of the amount of dollars that people are paying for a home these days is much higher than what they were paying in 2021, and the prior years to that.”

The deadline to appeal your new property value in person is Wednesday, May 31 at 5:30 p.m.

Online protests must be filed by 11:59 p.m. that same day.

To protest online, click here.