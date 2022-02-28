'Death is not the answer to death': Diocese of Brownsville bishop releases statement in support of Melissa Lucio

Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Bishop Daniel E. Flores on Monday released a statement in support of Melissa Lucio, the Valley woman on Texas death row.

Flores urged the state of Texas to commute Lucio's death sentence, saying "there are many circumstances that cast doubt on Melissa Lucio’s conviction for first-degree murder."

The bishop goes on to address Valley residents directly, saying "One tragedy is not somehow made better by killing someone else. Justice is not suddenly restored because another person dies. Executing Melissa will not bring peace to her surviving children, it will only bring more pain and suffering."

Family members and advocates continue to raise awareness about the 2020 documentary, “The State of Texas vs. Melissa”, which they say proves Lucio's innocence.

Lucio was convicted in 2008 of killing her 2-year-old daughter. Her execution date is set for April 27.

Read the bishop's entire statement below:

"Fifteen years ago the Rio Grande Valley was shocked to hear of the death in Brownsville of Mariah, a two-year-old child. Today, Melissa Lucio, the mother of the child, and now a grandmother, is on death row, awaiting execution for the death of her child. There are many circumstances that cast doubt on Melissa Lucio’s conviction for first-degree murder. Information on this case and on mitigating circumstances surrounding it is readily available for those who want to know more about it. I want to say a word to the People of the Valley about the pending execution. Death is not the answer to death. One tragedy is not somehow made better by killing someone else. Justice is not suddenly restored because another person dies. Executing Melissa will not bring peace to her surviving children, it will only bring more pain and suffering. I urge the State of Texas to commute Melissa’s death sentence. Let us not give up on her life. I ask everyone to work and pray to end the death penalty in Texas and in this country. Most Rev. Daniel E. Flores, S.T.D Bishop of Brownsville."

