Death toll linked to fungal meningitis outbreak in Matamoros rises to 6

The amount of Texas residents who died as a result of a fungal meningitis outbreak in Matamoras rose to six, the state health department announced on Friday.

Half of the deaths are Cameron and Hidalgo County residents.

PREVIOUS STORY: Second Valley resident killed by fungal meningitis outbreak, Cameron County health authority says

The outbreak of fungal meningitis is linked to cosmetic surgeries at the River Side Surgical Center and the Clinica K3 in Matamoros. Both were closed last month.

According to the Texas Health and Human Services website, there are eight confirmed cases of fungal meningitis in Texas, and 16 cases are either suspected or probable.

A total of 140 people are under investigation after receiving surgeries at the clinic this year, but have not shown symptoms.

Doctors say anyone who had surgery at either of those clinics this year should get tested for fungal meningitis, even if they’re not presenting symptoms.

Symptoms include fever, headache, stiff neck and nausea.