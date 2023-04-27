Defendant in murder trial claiming self-defense in connection with death of Harlingen teen

A 23-year-old man is claiming self-defense in the May 2020 death of a 15-year-old Harlingen female.

Jesus Saldana Ramirez is on trial facing charges of murder, aggravated sexual assault and tampering with physical evidence in the death of Alexandra Castillo.

Castillo’s body was found on the side of the road near the Harlingen airport nearly three years ago.

According to a news release from Harlingen police, forensic evidence and interviews led to the arrest of Ramirez. He had fled to Mexico, but surrendered to authorities at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville.

DAY ONE OF THE TRIAL

On Wednesday, a pathologist took to the stand and told jurors about the more than 65 stab wounds on Castillo’s body.

Ramirez was 20 years old at the time of the murder. Both individuals allegedly met through social media for sex.

Ramirez’s legal team claims this was a case of self-defense, and claimed that Castillo became aggressive and Ramirez was defending himself.

Jurors were also shown a video of Ramirez leading police to Castillo’s body.

The trial will continue Thursday with Castillo’s mother taking the stand.