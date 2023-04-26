Trial begins against man accused of killing 15-year-old Harlingen teen

A Rio Hondo man went before a judge Tuesday in connection with the 2020 murder of a Harlingen teen.

Jesus Saldana Ramirez was charged in the death of 15-year-old Alejandra Castillo.

Castillo’s body was found dumped off the side of the road near East Harrison Avenue in Harlingen on May 2020.

Police say she suffered “multiple laceration to her body.”

According to a news release from Harlingen police, forensic evidence and interviews led to the arrest of Ramirez. He had fled to Mexico, but surrendered to authorities at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville.

The two reportedly met through social media. A motive for the murder has not been identified by authorities.

The trial continues Wednesday.