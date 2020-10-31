x

Democrats make last-minute push to increase voter turnout in the Valley

Saturday, October 31 2020
By: Christian Colón

Former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke went door-to-door in Mission on Friday, part of a last-minute push by Democrats to increase voter turnout in the Rio Grande Valley.

Along with O'Rourke, U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, and Democratic Party vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris visited the Valley on Friday.

"We need the Latino vote to come out in Texas. Especially in South Texas," Castro said, adding later: "Over the years, too many politicians —national politicians, statewide politicians — they've ignored the Valley, they haven't given the Valley its due in terms of schools, hospitals, just everything."

