Denial of second Starr County child advocacy center due to state restrictions

RIO GRANDE CITY – The funding for a second child advocacy center in Starr County was denied.

It started as a political conversation, but as we found out there are state laws that apply.

The South Texas Development Council scores the applications for funding from the Victims of Crime Act Grant.

Juan Rodriguez, the director of regional services says of all four applications, The Butterfly Haven scored lowest.

“One of the things that impacted their final score is that we do have a mandatory grant application workshop that they needed to attend and the applicant did not attend the application workshop," says Rodriguez.

