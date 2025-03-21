Detention hearing held for Harlingen juveniles accused of arson

Three boys detained in an arson case out of Harlingen will remain in custody for now.

Their identities have not been released because of their ages.

"Allegedly...they were at the right place at the right time and the fact that they fled," 484th District Court Judge Adela Kowalski-Garza said.

Two of the accused boys are 16 years old, and the third boy is 12 years old. The 12-year-old is the brother of one of the teens. All three are charged with arson.

Police say they set a home on fire on Wednesday that caused a home next door to also catch fire. The fire displaced a family of eight.

Those fire victims spoke at the court hearing and told the judge they saw the brothers at the scene.

"Today, I found, based on the evidence that was presented to me, that there was probable cause to believe that they may have been involved. I'm not saying that they are, because this is not a full-blown trial," Kowalski-Garza said.

Friday's hearing was just a detention hearing. Another hearing will be held in 10 days for the brothers, and the other teen has a hearing next week.