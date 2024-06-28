DHR Health internship teaching healthcare skills to South Texas ISD students
South Texas ISD students can now add life-saving skills to their college applications after spending the start of their summer learning about the medical field.
The students took part in an internship program with DHR Health.
Some of those skills the students picked up included taking blood pressure and suturing a wound, an opportunity that student Jessica Pelayo Carvajal says came just in time.
“[My CPR certification] was already going to be expired, this was a great opportunity to get back at it,” Carvajal said. “Also taking blood pressure… basic healthcare skills that we will need in the real world."
Students were able to see different departments during the two-week course, including physical therapy.
This was the first time DHR Health welcomed students from South Texas ISD. Hospital program director Dr. Alexandria Escobedo says the students were shown all the ins and outs of the business.
“We teach them about clinical research, the process that they go through to get something approved, from the conception of an idea through all the review boards, drug processes,” Escobedo said.
The goal of the program is to inspire students to join the next generation of medical staff.
Watch the video above for the full story.
