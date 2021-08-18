DHR Health requiring all employees receive COVID-19 vaccine

DHR Health announced Wednesday that it will implement a COVID-19 vaccination requirement of all employees, unless they have an approved exemption.

In a press release, DHR Health CEO Manish Singh said the vaccine remains the best line of defense against severe illness due to COVID-19 and the health and safety of patients, employees and the community is the hospital’s top priority.

READ MORE: Hidalgo County reports 6 pediatric COVID patients in intensive care units

“We understand there may be employees who cannot get vaccinated because of medical issues or religious beliefs, and DHR Health has policies in place to address these situations on an individual basis,” Singh said in a statement. “Given the current status of the pandemic, DHR Health believes the vaccines are the most effective way to protect patients and staff, and promote a healthier community. We join dozens of well-respected health systems across the state in implementing this mandate.”

DHR Health spokeswoman Marcy Martinez said they are working on identifying how many staff members remain unvaccinated. They have until Sept. 30 to provide proof of vaccination.

“Failure to provide proof of vaccination or secure a waiver will result in unpaid suspension for up to 14 days so that employee can secure their compliance,” Martinez said. “Those who fail to secure a first dose of the vaccine, or request an exemption within the 14-day suspension, will be deemed to have voluntarily resigned.