DHS Acting Secretary Discusses Border Wall Construction

DONNA - The new acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security discussed an ambitious timeline Thursday.

Acting Chief Chad Wolf visited the Valley to talk about the progress of construction all along the border.



Land acquisition is the first phase of a construction project when it's owned by private owners.

Wolf says the Army Corps of Engineers has a team working in the Valley to acquire the necessary property.

Wolf also said the number of people caught by Border Patrol is going down.

We spoke to Border Patrol Chief Karish who tells us how they've refocused their work since the diminishing of the immigration surge.

For more information watch the video above.