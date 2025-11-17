Disability Chamber of Commerce RGV to hold inclusive job fair in Brownsville

A hiring event focused on helping people with disabilities find jobs will be held in Brownsville.

The Disability Chamber of Commerce RGV will hold an inclusive job fair on Tuesday.

Disability Chamber of Commerce RGV Executive Director and Co-Founder Evelyn Cano speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on what kind of jobs will be available at the fair and how people with disabilities can prepare.

The job fair is scheduled for Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Brownsville Event Center, located at 1 Events Center, Paredes Line Road FM1847.

For more information, scan the QR code in the video above or click here.